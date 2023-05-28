Emmy Rossum’s Nursing Photo Just Gave Fans a Super-Rare Look Into Her Life as a Mom of 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite being one of the most beloved TV stars, Emmy Rossum keeps her personal life extremely private from fans and the media. She’s a star who likes to keep her privacy, especially when it comes to her two kiddos. But Rossum just blessed longtime fans with a couple of super-rare (and super-sweet) pictures of her two little ones, and it’s too cute to miss!

On May 28, the Shameless alum shared a super-rare photo of herself with her newborn son onto her Instagram story, with the photos quickly obtained by DailyMail. In the radiant photo, we see Rosseum feeding her newborn son, looking at him lovingly! Our hearts!

She also shared another heartwarming snapshot of her holding her daughter, and both of them holding onto their new addition to the family! These pics show that Rossm is truly on cloud nine while being a mama of two.

Rossum and her husband Sam Esmail share two children together, and fun fact: she kept both of her pregnancies out of the media and surprised everyone with their birth announcements! They share a daughter, born on May 23, 2021, and a son, born April 5, 2023.

She announced the birth of their son through Instagram, sharing a photo of his footprint with his date of birth, height, and weight on his birth certificate. She shared the news with the caption reading, “04.05.23 On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born.”

