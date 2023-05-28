WWE Star Becky Lynch’s Super-Rare & Heartwarming Photos of Daughter Roux Show She’s Truly a Daddy’s Girl

WWE star Becky Lynch (also known by her real name Rebecca Quin) is feeling the love today, and making sure her husband is feeling all the love too on his birthday! And to bring fans in on the sweet day, she just shared some super-rare snapshots of the family of three!

On May 28, the Rumble star shared a series of heartwarming photos of her, her husband Colby Lopez (also known by his WWE name Seth Rollins) and their daughter Roux to her Instagram for Rollins’ birthday. She posted the photos with the caption reading, “Happy birthday to my best friend, the best father, the best husband, the best. @wwerollins.”

In the first photo, we see Rollins and Roux sharing a milkshake, with Roux looking so grown up as she stands on the couch! (Where has the time gone?!) Then we get a sassy WWE portrait of the two in their showstopping looks and stacks of money, along with a heartwarming snapshot of Rollins holding up Roux in the pool! We then end with a BTS snapshot of the WWE stars posing in their sparkling black looks.

Not only is their daughter as cute as a button, but these photos show she’s such a Daddy’s girl to her WWE papa!

Lynch started dating Rollins in early 2019, and they got engaged less than a year later in Aug 2019. They welcomed their daughter Roux, 2, on Dec 2020 and married six months later.

In a super-rare interview with FOX, the WWE superstar talked about her daughter, saying, “Look, she’s the light of my life and the best thing that’s ever happened to me… I was lucky that I missed that, but the baby is amazing though. I know everybody thinks their kids are the best but I think I did make the G.O.A.T baby, she’s a full night sleep away from the perfect human.”

