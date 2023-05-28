Jennie Garth Is the Proudest Mama to Her Lookalike Daughter Luca In These Touching & Super-Rare Photos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime 90210 fans: get ready, because Jennie Garth and her eldest daughter Luca are about to make you see double (and Luca will instantly remind you of Garth’s iconic character!)

On May 24, the What I Like About You alum shared a series of photos from this huge day in her daughter Luca’s life: her college graduation from The New School! She shared the photos with the caption, reading, “So happy for my @lucabellabella as she completes a huge chapter in her life👩‍🎓. So much hard work paid off for this moment. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you my sweet❤️ #proudmom #graduate 4d.”

In the first two photos, we see Garth and her lookalike daughter Luca smiling from ear to ear as Luca is decked out in her graduation gear. Along with that, Garth shared a super-sweet cheek-to-cheek selfie with her daughter Lola, along with a snapshot of her, Luca, and Garth’s ex-husband Peter Facinelli.

We also see some super-sweet snapshots with Luca and her little sister Fiona, along with some silly selfies with their family friends!

First off, congratulations to Luca on such a huge accomplishment (we love that the entire fam and their friends were there to celebrate!) Secondly, can we talk about how much Luca and Garth look alike?! They could be twins — and fans agree!

One fan even wrote, “Third picture, she looks just like you! 90210 Kelly! Congratulations!”

The Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde author and her ex-husband Facinelli share three daughters together named Luca Bella, born in 1997, Lola Ray, born in 2002, and Fiona, born in 2006.

In a previous interview with People, Garth talked about how being a mother to three grown daughters is “not for the faint of heart.” She said, “But as they get to be teenagers, especially young women and young adults, it’s a whole different ball game. It’s like ‘Psychological Parenting 101,’ and it’s definitely not for the faint of heart.”