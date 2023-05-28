Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Is Our Holiday Weekend Inspiration in This Energetic Dance Party Video

Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia’s new video is giving us all the get-psyched energy we need for the three-day weekend. On May 27, the tennis champion shared an adorable video to her daughter Olympia’s Instagram account with the simple caption reading, “@realqaiqai dance party.”

In the seriously adorable video, we see Olympia having the time of her life while dancing around her house, and you can tell she’s a dance party master! Not only is she having the best time, but fans can’t get over how much energy the toddler has!

Fans adore this super-sweet video of Olympia and are praying for an ounce of that sought-after energy. Many fans commented under the post things like: “I need just a quarter of that energy ❤️,” “Can you send me some of your energy?,” and “Baby girl full of energy.”

This video is the perfect inspiration to get up and find your groove this holiday weekend!

The Adventures of Qai Qai author met Alexis Ohanian back in 2015. The two married in 2017 in New Orleans, and later that same year, Williams gave birth to their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr (better known as Olympia), 5.

On May 1, 2023, Williams unveiled her baby bump on the Met Gala red carpet, confirming that their family of three is about to be a family of four!

In a previous interview with E News, Williams talked about how she hopes Olympia learns a lot from her mama’s legendary tennis career. “I hope she realizes that I was pretty good at my job and the hard work that it takes to be good at it,” she said. “So, that’s what I would hope, just taking away the hard work and the excellence that you have to put your body through and the discipline that you also have to put your body through.”

