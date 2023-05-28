Hilary Swank’s Long-Awaited Update on Being a Twin Mom Includes a Glimpse Into Their Favorite Picture Book

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Hilary Swank welcomed her twins into the world, fans have been patiently waiting for more updates on how the new mom is doing with two new bundles of joy in her life. And after around a month of waiting, the Resident star finally gave a glimpse: everyone is doing just fine!

In photos obtained by EOnline on May 27, we see the Oscar-winning actress looking so happy as she reads the picture book I’ll Love You Forever to her twins. EOnline reposted the photo from Swank’s Instagram story, which she captioned: “busy pouring my energy into caring for my 2 little loves. but I wanted to take a second to share some of my favorite newborn/ new mom products.”

She added, “PS. yep, same outfit… different day.” (We relate!)

In the photo, we see a radiant, bare-faced Swank reading the kids’ favorite picture book to her twins. And we can just tell by this photo that the family of four is so at peace (and probably a bit tired!)

After two years of dating, Swank and Philip Schneider married in Aug 2019. Fast forward to Oct 2022, the two announced that they were expecting their first child together. In fact, they were expecting their first two children together!

On April 9, Swank confirmed they welcomed their twins. She posted a picture of both of her twins in her arms with the caption, “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼 Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽”

