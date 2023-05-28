Parents of Kids With Sensitive Skin Say This Is Their ‘Go-To Sunscreen’ for Sunny Summer Days

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s Memorial Day weekend, so you know what that means: we’ve finally arrived to the unofficial start of summer. There’s nothing but sunny days ahead in our forecast, and whether you’re planning a day at the beach, or you’re the parent of kids who just love the great outdoors, there’s one essential you’re going to need: kids sunscreen. Fortunately, we’ve tracked down the SPF parents of kids with sensitive skin absolutely adore — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $12.

Aveeno Kids Sunscreen Lotion will quickly become your go-to SPF for those sunny summer days. This sunscreen features broad spectrum SPF 50 for superior protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays. The mineral formula features safe ingredients for your child’s delicate skin; it’ll lock in moisture without stinging. Aveeno Kids Sunscreen Lotion is ideal to wear for up to 80 minutes before reapplication, but once you put it on your kids’ sensitive skin, it absorbs quickly without leaving any sticky or greasy residue.

There’s a reason Aveeno Kids Sunscreen Lotion is an Amazon’s Choice selection. Just read what satisfied parents have to say about their experience with this SPF: “This is my go-to sunscreen,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “I have not had a kid burn that uses this, even when we’re at the pool for 2+ hours.”

Another shopper raved, “This product is very nice and gentle on sensitive skin. It did not make our kids itchy like so many other sun screens do. I highly recommend.” And a third shopper wrote, “My kids have sensitive skin and this is great for them. Easy to apply and not greasy.” Well, we’re convinced! Stock up on the kids sunscreen parents can’t go without — buy your $12 bottle of Aveeno Kids Sunscreen Lotion today.

