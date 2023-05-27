Jeannie Mai’s Daughter Monaco Was The Definition of Main Character Energy After Being Left Out of Her Parents’ Vietnam Trip

If you need a good laugh today, then look no further than Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ daughter Monaco’s reaction to being left behind from vacay!

On May 23, the America’s Test Kitchen host shared a series of photos through her daughter Monaco’s Instagram page @monacomaijenkins. She shared the hilariously sassy photos with the caption reading, “You see this face? It’s the face of a family meeting when those two get back. Mom and dad thought it was cute to go to Vietnam without taking me 😡 Thank God they checked me into the best accommodations this side of the south.. Pop Pop and Nana’s. Finally I can have some real food like grits, biscuits, and essentials like bacon. And ditch the pants if I feel like it ✊🏽 I’m so over those dry spinach rolls she gets off that tickety tok 🙄 So go enjoy their lil trip to Vietnam but check back here for main character energy ✨”

In the first photo, we see Monaco looking so adorably grumpy in her pigtails, followed by a couple heartwarming videos of her with her grandparents (who we’re sure are jumping for joy to get some time with Monaco!)

In the first video, we see Monaco, who looks absolutely hypnotized, as she bounces her head back and forth while smiling from ear to ear. Then we get another video of her with her grandparents, looking so sassy and happy at the same time!

For those that don’t know, Mai-Jenkins and her husband Jeezy are on vacation to Vietnam, and Monaco may be feeling a bit left out! But with all the grandparent love she’s getting right now, we’re sure the sass will melt away!

In late 2021, Mai-Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy with Jeezy. Then on Jan. 2022, the pair welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, 1, into the world. While this is their first child together, Jeezy also has two children named Jadarius Jenkins, 26, and Amra Nor Jenkins, 9.

Related story Jeannie Mai’s Daughter Monaco Channels Her Mom’s Bold & Vibrant Style in These Adorable Photos

In a previous interview with PEOPLE in Dec 2022, she talked about her experience with motherhood. “My daughter gives me so much confidence. I like myself more as a mom. I like myself more getting up and taking care of somebody else and tending to her and watching her actually register things that we’ve worked so hard to teach her. I can’t believe, like, that’s such an accomplishment. I didn’t realize that.”

Before you go, check out Jeannie Mai’s best quotes about being a mom.

