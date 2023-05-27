Hallmark Star Alexa PenaVegas’ New Video Shows Sons Ocean & Kingston Being Little Performers-in-the-Making

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Hallmark star Alexa PenaVegas and her husband Carlos PenaVegas are raising some talented kiddos!

On May 24, Carlos shared a video that was posted to both his and Alexa’s Instagram accounts. He shared the super-sweet dancing video with the simple caption, “❤️.”

In the TikTok video, we see the caption of the video itself reading, “Don’t let anyone or anything take your peace. Just a reminder to: Laugh a little, smile a lot, and dance!” And as you can see in the video, their boys are definitely taking that advice to heart!

In the video, we see Ocean and Kingston dancing their hearts out while in the kitchen. They may be tots, but they’re already little performers in the making (and we’re sure their Big Time Rush papa are so psyched for this!)

While both parents are gifted performers, it seems their sons are currently loving dancing like their papa (but maybe they’ll get the acting bug later?! We’re psyched to go along for the journey!)

The What If Love Is the Point co-authors originally met back in late 2012 through Bible study. Within less than a year, the pair got engaged on Aug 2013 and wed in Jan 2014 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Since then, they’ve welcomed three children named Ocean, 6, Kingston, 3, and Rio, 2.

Now, this adventurous family of five is as tight-knit as can be, and Alexa told Media Village that it was quite jarring leaving her family behind to film the Hallmark film A Paris Proposal. “This one was a unique experience for me. Normally, even if I’m not on a project with Carlos, everybody is around, and the kids are with me,” she said. “After a long day, I come back, take care of the kids all night, then on the little sleep I have, I’m back to work the next day.”

She added that they decided it would be best for the family if she went off solo since they were filming in Paris and Bulgaria. So, I took off by myself,” she said. “It was wild being able to just focus on this project, as I haven’t done that in years.”

