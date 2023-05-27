Tamera Mowry’s Adorable Video Reveals If Baby #3 Is in Her Future

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tamera Mowry’s new post not only gave everyone a wash of baby fever, but she set the record straight on something that’s been on fans’ minds for a while: is baby number three in her future?

On May 25, the You Should Sit Down author shared a seriously heartwarming video of herself and the newest member of the family! She shared the video to her Instagram with the caption, “Uh oh baby fever has begun! Uh wait. Nevermind. This momma is done. Thank God for baby nephews!😅”

In this super-sweet video, we see Mowry holding onto and kissing her nephew Triumph, looking truly as happy as can be. And let’s face it, this video probably gave a lot of people baby fever; look how sweet it is!

(For those that don’t know, twins Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry also have two younger brothers named Tahj Mowry and Tavior Mowry. Tavior just welcomed his son Triumph in April with Zandy Mowry!)

Now, Tamera used this touching video to set the record straight: she’s a proud mama of two, and it’s staying that way! The Twitches star and her husband of 12 years Adam Housley have two children together named Aden John Tanner, 10, and Ariah Talea, 7.

In a recent interview with Essence, Tamera revealed that she believes a “perfect mom” doesn’t exist. “Girl, a perfect mom does not exist. Anyone who says they are, they’re not one yet. And I take full responsibility in thinking that I had all the answers because I had read all the books and that I was gonna be this perfect mom,” she said. “Our children, you know, we can guide them. It is not our job to control them. We’re supposed to teach, guide, you know, help mold good human beings, but no, we can’t control. And that is one of the biggest [most] humbling lessons I’ve ever learned in my entire life. And I’m a better mother for it. Now I can strive to be the most loving, great mom, and that is my job. That’s it. Not a perfect one.”

