Alyssa Milano’s Rare Selfie With Son Milo Reveals the Sweet Nickname He Gave His Heartbeat

Alyssa Milano’s rare selfie with her son Milo will instantly make you go “awww” for so many reasons — including when you see what Milo used to call his heartbeat as a tot!

On May 23, the Charmed star shares a seriously sweet snapshot of her and her son in a car ride with the caption, “My buddy. My love. My heartbeep. (Milo used to call his heartbeat, “heartbeep”). It is not lost on me that there will be a “last time he napped on my lap.” Slow down, baby. I’m not ready. 💔”

In the photo, we see Milano holding her passed-out, lookalike son while they hang out in the backseat. Milano frequently shares adorable snapshots of her kiddos passed out (including one time that showed how her daughter “trapped” her in that way!) We get it, it’s nice to capture the little moments, and as she said, time goes by so quickly!

And can we talk about the super-sweet way Milo apparently used to call his heartbeat?! Absolutely precious!

The Sorry Not Sorry author and her husband Dave Bugliari married in 2009. They later welcomed their son Milo Thomas in 2011 and daughter Elizabeth Dylin (whom they call “Bella”) in 2014.

She previously told EOnline about how she’s “much more confident now” after becoming a mother. She said she “realized [her] purpose,” adding, “I was like, ‘Oh, this is it! This is what life is. Even though I had a really full beautiful life beforehand, my life really began the day [Milo] was born.”

