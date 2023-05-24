We Finally Found a Product That Makes Kids Want To Use Sunscreen — & It’s 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting kids to wear sunscreen in the summer is an absolute drag. And yes, they really should be wearing it year-round, but if they refuse to wear it in the dog days of summer, there’s pretty much no way they’ll agree to lather up before building a snowman. And the best (read: the worst) part about the sunscreen battle? You get to have it again. And again. And again.

Luckily, we just found a product that should ease that pain and actually entice your kids to reach for some SPF. The SunnyPatch by The Natural Patch Co. — a company that also makes mosquito-repellent patches, allergy-relief patches, sleep-promoting patches, and more — is basically a sticker that teaches kids about sun safety. Let your kid find a spot on their body to place the patch. Preferably it’s somewhere they can see but that they won’t be inclined to pick at. Then apply their sunscreen as normal (don’t forget to cover the patch!) and get ready for science to do its thing.

The patch starts out clear and then gradually turns more and more purple as it’s exposed to UV rays. Once it reaches the darkest shade, it’s time to reapply! Honestly, it’s a great way to remind adults too that yes, the sun really is doing its thing.

Each SunnyPatch bag comes with 24 patches that are easy to stick on and peel off. Plus, the bag is resealable, making it easy to travel with and keep track of these "game-changing" stickers.

“We tried SunnyPatch for the first time during our recent camping trip, and it was a huge hit,” one happy customer said. “The kids loved the color-changing magic, and I loved the peace of mind of knowing they were safe under the sun.”