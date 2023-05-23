Where To Buy Kate Middleton’s Go-To European Baby Formula

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nowadays, there’s a lot of talk about the apparently not-so-sweet events Prince Louis is forced to attend, but when he was an infant, the focus was on how sweet his baby formula was. Prince Louis was fed a “much sweeter” formula than his siblings Prince George, 9 and Princess Charlotte, 8, and his mother and his nanny played a major role in this decision.

The young royals’ nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, had become concerned when she read poor reviews about the formula Prince George and Princess Charlotte were fed. You could say the stars aligned when the then-Prince Charles visited the Kendamil factory in 2018 to learn about the UK-based baby formula company.

Borrallo then reportedly wrote to Kendamil to learn more about the product, asking a series of questions and ultimately recommending it to Kate Middleton and Prince William. Kate was then quick to recommend it to her sister Pippa Middleton, who reportedly used it with her son Arthur. To seal the deal on this royal family fave, Kendamil was honored with The Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

And it’s not only Kate Middleton who loves this formula brand. Target shoppers are just as invested in both the classic infant formula and the organic option and have given the products nearly 5 thousand five-star reviews.

“Within 24 hours my baby was a completely different infant,” one happy shopper wrote. “No more tummy problems and his weight gain has been amazing. Thank you Kendamil! The best part is I can switch from organic to regular depending on what they have in stock at my store. Without any problems.”

"I highly recommend this formula," another said. "My baby girl was so fussy and suffered from a lot of gas … After 4 different formulas, I found this one and she is no longer suffering from being fussy and readily drinks this down as opposed to the other brands."

So what’s the deal with Kendamil? Why all the royal love? Well, it’s made with whole milk that comes from grass-fed cows, plant-based Omega 3, and has reduced levels of vegetable oils. Plus, you won’t find any syrups, soy, or palm oil in their recipe. It also made quite an impact in the United States after they partnered with Target to make the product more readily available during the baby formula shortage.

Our babies may not be literal royalty, but they’re little princes and princesses in our eyes — and their formula deserves the royal treatment, too.

