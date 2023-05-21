Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Children’s Nanny Avoids ‘Fussy Eating Habits’ with This ‘No-Nonsense’ Approach

Despite being quite hands-on parents by royal standards, Kate Middleton and Prince William do still have one nanny that has been with the family for nearly a decade. Kate and William originally hired nanny Maria Borrallo, a Norland College alum, in 2014 when Prince George was just eight months old.

Norland College is famous for training over high-profile nannies, per Telegraph, and Norland College expert Louis Heren gave a bit of insight to the Sun about Borrallo’s rules for taking care of the three kiddos!

Some of these “no-nonsense” rules include a strict 7 pm bedtime, the children must play outside every day, and learning new things through games rather than something on the screen. As for eating, Barolo reportedly has a unique approach: the children have new foods introduced every few days to discourage fussy eating habits, per Heren’s expertise.

When it comes to getting ready for public appearances, Borrallo will reportedly say something to the three children like: “‘This is your opportunity to show Mummy and Daddy just how wonderful you are, and you are to smile and be really good for them, and then we can go inside and play.’”

William and Kate have three children named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, and they have all been photographed with their beloved nanny over the years. In fact, Borrallo has accompanied the family on many events throughout the years, and while the kids are growing up fast, we’re sure they love their nanny even more after all these years!

And don't worry, Borrallo adore the children as well. An insider previously told People, "Maria loves the children dearly. She can be firm and strict, but she is very loving and soft with them too."

