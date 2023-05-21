Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Finley Looks Like Her Edgy Mini-Me in These Super-Rare Photos

Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood are already showing the world their unique style — and it seems Finley has taken a lot of inspiration from her late mother.

In a super-rare public appearance on May 19, proud grandmother Priscilla Presley arrived at her twin granddaughters Harper and Finley’s middle school graduation. While we love that the family had a mini-reunion (sans big sister Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough), fans can’t get over one big thing everyone can see from the photos — how much Finley already looks like her mother Lisa Marie.

In photos obtained by HollywoodLife, we see twin girls Harper and Finley chatting with their father Michael Lockwood (who was recently granted full custody after Lisa Marie’s death.) While Harper looks like a little Barbie doll already with her blonde locks and all-white look, Finley rocked her mother’s iconic edgy look.

Not only was she in a dark hoodie and baggy jeans look, but she was rocking a red-hued hairstyle with thick bangs that gave all the edgy vibes. At 14 years old, she already looks like her mother’s mini-me, and we can’t wait to see other ways she honors her beloved mother.

Not much is known about Lisa Marie’s twin girls, but from these pics, we can already tell Finley is very influenced by her mother’s style.

Lisa Marie had four children named Benjamin Keough, who passed away at 27, Riley Keough, 34, and twins Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, 14. Tragically, Lisa Marie passed away at age 54 after going into cardiac arrest in Jan 2023.

