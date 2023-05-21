Experts Claim King Charles Wants Prince William’s Kids to Avoid Making The ‘Same Mistakes He Made’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Quite a few royal experts claim that King Charles III is trying to turn a new leaf by being a wise, great grandpa, specifically by helping Prince William’s children not make the “same mistakes he made” as a young royal.

One expert named Chandrika Kaul, a professor of Modern History at the University of St Andrews, claimed in The Fab Five: The King’s Grandchildren, per DailyMail: “I think King Charles is very keen that his grandchildren don’t make the mistakes that I think he feels he made, particularly when it came to matters of the heart.”’

She added that he wants his three grandchildren to not repeat history and learn from his mistakes. “What I think he wants to do is try and help these young grandchildren grow up in as normal a way as possible and create more fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions and who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want,” she added. “And to have a happy, successful and fulfilled personal life.”

Another expert named Scottish broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika added that when it comes to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, he’s allegedly decided to take extra steps to build their confidence. “Charles, as a good grandfather, will have to explain to the other two that they’re not just spares, they’re not just surplus to requirement.”

These alleged mistakes can range from his parenting mistakes in the past to his bombshell affair while married to Princess Diana.

Throughout, Charles’ grandparenting philosophy was more based on William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, since they’re active royal members already, instead of his two other grandchildren from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named Archie and Lilibet.

