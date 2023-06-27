Momsessed: Comedian and TikTok Sensation Kat Stickler’s Parenting Essentials Include Hydrating Skincare & OneRepublic

Comedian Kat Stickler is known for her hilarious and relatable TikToks. When she isn’t imitating The One Friend Who’s In A Delusional Relationship – “I know he hasn’t gotten better but he might!” – or impersonating her Hispanic mother in a way that has commenters saying she’s Sofia Vergara’s character from Modern Family, Stickler is sharing an intimate look at her own life as a mother.

She is a single mom who has amassed more than 10 million TikTok followers (and major sponsors like Swiffer and Olay!) all of whom have gotten to know her sweet 3-year-old daughter MK. Stickler shares their precious snuggle seshes, the adorableness of having a toddler helping her with her morning routine, a recent birthday party incident that has the internet divided (but Stickler is sticking to her guns), and a touching look at how she helps MK adjust to her parents’ divorce.

Stickler tells SheKnows that the way she parents her daughter keeps adapting and changing. She’s learning what works for her and what works for MK as she gets older. It’s this ever-present evolution that most parents go through, and right now, Stickler says her parenting style is a combination of “old age” and “new age” parenting.

“There are so many traditional parenting techniques I appreciate that allow me to provide her structure and safety…with a healthy mix of new age parenting where she can express her emotions and I can help her understand them. I do my best to give her the world while teaching her to appreciate the little things.”

MK isn’t the only one Stickler is teaching. She’s been a role model for her followers and has important advice that all moms need to hear.

“Just to be kind to yourself, parenting isn’t easy and we are all just learning as we go. You’re going to mess up, and it’s going to be okay!” Below, Stickler shares the parenting essentials that help her and MK get through each day, one snuggle, one laugh, and one good read at a time.

The podcast I’m listening to right now

I usually listen to podcasts randomly when I’m driving or cleaning but I honestly haven’t found one I’m obsessed with yet.

(Psst! Kat! We love these!)

Related story The Best (& Most Affordable) Alternatives to the TikTok-Famous Caruso Couch & Cloud Couch That Will Elevate Any Space

The books my kid is obsessed with

Any of the Slumberkins books. I love that they each have a stuffed animal for each theme. And that the themes vary based on different family dynamics and specific childhood needs.

What I’m currently reading myself

Shoe Dog by Phil Knight, I’m halfway through and it’s freaking awesome.

The beauty product I never leave the house without

Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy. I hate having dry skin!!! I try to keep Olay’s Nourishing & Hydrating Lotion in my car and my house so I am not without it!! Again, dry skin is my biggest pet peeve so I do what I can to avoid it!

The app that makes my life as a parent easier

Honestly could not do it without YouTube! MK loves to watch Diana and Roma when I am driving and it allows me to have a little bit of decompression time

The music we love listening to as a family

We love OneRepublic (Specifically the song called “Sunshine”). MK and I dance around the kitchen to it at least twice a week. But really any upbeat fun song that makes you want to dance.

The movies we enjoy watching together

I do enjoy some of the princess movies I used to watch as a child, so I try to turn those on as much as I can

The skincare products I love for MK

I love The Honest Company.

The clothing brand that helps me ‘mom’ in style

I live in the brand Klassy Network because it’s so comfy and I never have to worry about putting on a bra.

To get even more parenting recommendations, read about the other stylish moms featured in our Momsessed series.

These YA and children’s books have been banned or challenged often, but we think they’re essential to read with your kids.

