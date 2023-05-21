Drew Scott’s Son Parker Is Unleashing His Inner Merman in This Adorable & Rare Video

Drew Scott and Linda Phan just uploaded the sweetest video of their son Parker, and it’s giving every fan an instant serotonin boost!

On May 21, the It Takes Two co-author shared a beyond adorable video of his and Phan’s baby Parker living his best life in the tub. He shared the rare video with the caption reading, “Splish Splash Parker’s takin a bath.”

In the video, we not only hear the ever-so-popular CoComelon song “Splash! Splash! Splash!,” but we see doting parents Scott and Phan looking so happy as Parker dances in the tub. He’s already almost talking, and is bouncing for joy while getting his bath! Looks like he’s ready for a bit part in the new Little Mermaid movie!

And we’ll say what everyone is thinking (and what fans are saying in the comments): Parker has gotten so big! Months ago, he was already half the size of Linda, and now?! We’re flabbergasted at how big this baby has gotten!

Scott and Phan met at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, and wed in 2018. After 12 years together, they welcomed their son Parker James, 1, in May 2022, specifically on their fourth wedding anniversary, and have been the happiest family of three since.

In a rare interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Property Brothers star said that fatherhood “unlocks a side you didn’t know you had.” He said, “I have this deep love for Linda, but then, all of a sudden, that’s the shallow pool. I’m not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there’s a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker. It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”

