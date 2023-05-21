Joanna Gaines’ Rare Video of Son Crew Shows He’s Already Taken After His Parents in This Unique Way

There’s a reason people always associate Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines with HGTV, and now with their kids, it seems one of them is already ready to continue the Gaines’ home-improvement reign.

On May 20, the Magnolia Table author shared a heartwarming video of her and her son Crew’s latest DIY project: making a condo for the roly polys! She shared the video with the caption reading, “Crew wanted to build the roly polys a home before the rain came, so we built them a little high rise condo. I just love when he asks ‘Are they too happy?’🥰”

In the video, we see Joanna and Crew using multiple two-by-fours plants around their garden to create a little home for the roly polys all over Crew’s hand. Not only does this show how big his heart is, but it shows he already has a knack for home improvements like his HGTV superstar parents!

The Fixer Upper stars share five children together named Drake, 19, Ella Rose, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie Kay, 13, and Crew, 4.

Joanna talked about how she wants to always provide a safe space for her children in a previous interview with People. “The older I’ve gotten, I’ve realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we’re going to connect,” she said. “I want them to see the highs and lows, so when they’re feeling anxieties about school or relationships, they know it’s a safe place for them to come to me.”

