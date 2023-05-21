Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Gave Super-Rare Insight Into the ‘Cinematic’ Way He Vets Their Boyfriends

When your dad is Sylvester Stallone, one can imagine how tough the dating scene can be. With any celebrity or celebrity offspring in the dating pool, they gotta worry about people using them for their clout, but for the Stallone daughters, they gotta worry about their dad scaring off their boyfriends.

In the first two episodes of their new family show The Family Stallone on Paramount+, Stallone’s daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet opened up about what it’s like bringing home partners to meet their legendary dad. (Hint: they called it “rough!”)

Sistine started the conversation by saying, “Dating when you have the dad that we do is rough. The first time a boy came over to meet my parents … he’s going in for the first kiss and I was so nervous but I was excited. And he looks up at the balcony, and he goes, ‘Oh my God. What is that?'”

She explained how her date literally ran off after seeing her father’s silhouette through the window. “He’s so cinematic in the most unnecessary reasons. And let me tell you, this kid jumps in the car, went down the driveway, never saw him again.”

Sophia added Sylvester becomes “full-on Rambo with guns” whenever they bring a boy home. Sistine chimed in again saying, “It has been a bit of a struggle for my sisters and I to even find a relationship. Not only do we have Stallone attached to our last name, (but) my dad is also very overprotective and quite intimidating. Now that we’re older and are currently in relationships, you’d think that he would really want to make that effort to get to know the boyfriend and that hasn’t exactly happened yet.”

In response to this, the Rocky star stood by what he does, saying, “Someday you’ll see, I’m helping you, girls. I’m getting rid of these creeps. I don’t trust their intentions. Because I know men.”

Sylvester has five children in total. In his first marriage to Sasha Czack, they welcomed two children: a son named Sage Moonblood, who tragically passed away in 2012 at 36 years old due to heart disease, and another son named Seargeoh, 44. He later welcomed his three daughters with his wife Jennifer Flavin named Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

