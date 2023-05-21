Garcelle Beauvais’ Rare Pic With Lookalike Grandson Oliver Jr Shows Her Favorite Thing About Being a Grandma

Not only is Garcelle Beauvais a talented model, actress, and author, but she’s the happiest grandma in the world to her lookalike grandson Oliver Jr!

On May 19, the Love Me As I Am author shared a series of heart-melting photos with her grandson on her Instagram. She shared the sweet photos with the caption reading, “My heart! #oliverjunior 💙 love being a grandma and making memories.”

In the first photo, we see Beauvais looking so happy with her grandson Oliver Jr, who already looks so much like his superstar grandma! Like look at the photo, the cute noses, the long lashes, and even the expressive mouths: it’s like seeing double!

To top off this rare and super-sweet post, we also get a heartwarming shot of Beauvais hugging her grandson, along with some adorable pics of him having the time of his life at the playground!

Beauvais has three children in total. She shares her eldest son Oliver Saunders, 32 with her ex-husband Daniel Saunders, and later welcomed twin sons named Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, 15, with ex-husband Mike Nilon. She has one grandson right now named Oliver Jr, 2, and as you can see, he’s a dead ringer for his beloved grandma!

In a previous interview with Celebrity Baby Blog per People, the Then There Was You star said her best advice to mamas everywhere is to “try to laugh.”

“You get tested so many times, especially with two … One wants to come up. One wants to go outside. One’s on the top of the stairs. One’s on the bottom of the stairs. And you’re in between who do you watch out for? And you just gotta go, ‘It’s all good!’” She said, “They’re not gonna break. It’s all good.”

