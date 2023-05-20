Bindi Irwin’s Heart-Melting Photo of Daughter Grace Warrior Proves She’s Already a Little Fashionista in the Making

Bindi Irwin’s new, rare post featuring Grace Warrior shows that she’s already a little stylish superstar!

On May 19, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star shared a beyond-adorable snapshot of the family of three on her Instagram. Bindi shared the heartwarming pic with the caption reading, “Grace is so happy because she has new rainbow shoes and they make everything wonderful. 💗”

In the photo, we see Chandler Powell and Bindi holding onto Grace Warrior looking like the happiest (and most stylish) baby in the world in her little rainbow shoes and fuzzy pink sweater. With Grace Warrior’s reaction to new kicks, we know she’s a budding fashionista at only two years old! (And who could forget her cottagecore blue dress from her second birthday?! Already a little trendsetter!)

Bindi and Powell welcomed their daughter Grace Warrior, 2, on March 25, 2021, which was exactly one year after their intimate wedding ceremony at the Australia Zoo.

In a previous interview with People for their May cover story, Bindi got vulnerable about what the reality of motherhood is actually like. “I had this whole plan. Like, ‘This is what I’m going to do with food, and this is what we’re going to do with sleep routines.’ Then she was born, and everything was thrown out the window,” she said. “I think every parent should know it’s okay if you don’t do things exactly by the book. You have to find your own rhythm.”

Before you go, click here to see Bindi Irwin’s sweetest mommy milestones!

