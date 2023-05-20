Ayesha Curry’s New Photo of Son Canon Shows He’s Already His Father Steph’s Lookalike

Ayesha Curry’s new photos have fans losing it, specifically, it has fans marveling at how much little Canon already looks so much like his dad Steph Curry!

On May 16, Ayesha shared another photo dump to her Instagram page with the simple caption reading, “☀️life lately☀️.”

Throughout the photos, we see Ayesha looking radiant in some no-makeup selfies, then looking as fierce as can be while modeling some chic mini-dresses, along with one of her golfing. However, there are a few photos in this photo dump that has caught fans’ attention rather quickly.

In the second, fourth, and last photo, we see her and Steph’s son Canon smiling from ear to ear while eating watermelon, posing with his mama, and getting in the car. While he looks adorable, fans can’t help but notice how much he already looks like his papa Steph!

One fan wrote, “canon is steph’s twin . you guys look great,” with another adding, “Cannon is definitely Steph twin😂😍.” And we agree, he’s only five and already looks almost exactly like his superstar dad!

The Full Plate author and Stephen originally met when they were only teenagers at a youth group meeting but didn’t start dating until years later. They married in July 2011, and have welcomed three children named Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 5.

In a recent interview with People, Ayesha talked about balancing her family life and being a multi-hyphenate boss, saying, “The first step is accepting that balance doesn’t really exist.”

She added, “We’re all just out here doing our best. Sometimes I get it right, sometimes I don’t — but I continue to show up for the things and people that matter and that counts for a lot.”

