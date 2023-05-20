Jennifer Lopez’s Mom Guilt Stems From This One Element Her Twins ‘Didn’t Choose’

Before the release of her wildly successful Netflix film The Mother, Jennifer Lopez got vulnerable when talking about the one element of her life she has so much mom guilt about — and the details are a heartbreaking reminder of something most celebrity kids probably face.

In a recent interview with the hosts of Audacy, the True Love author talked about the biggest thing that gives her mom guilt: her fame affecting her twins. “I think being the child of famous parents is really something many people can’t understand, and I feel for them for that because they didn’t choose that,” she said. “They have just started letting me know how people treat them. So when they walk into the room, that’s what people are thinking about. They’re not seeing them for who they are. And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them.”

She added, “So I would love to have been able to protect them from that. I think it must for difficult for them to grow up and be themselves. They know there is a lens on them … It’s hard for them, I think, and I did that to them.”

While not your everyday parent can relate to this, we’re sure many famous parents and kids have dealt with this issue. And this fear is exactly why so many celebrity parents have fought hard to hide their children from the paparazzi and online trolls.

It must be hard going through high school with this issue looming over their heads, but if they’re anything like their mama Lopez, they’re resilient forces of nature!

Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony welcomed twins on Feb 2008 named Emme and Max, 15.

