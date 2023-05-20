Tamera Mowry & Her Lookalike Daughter Ariah Are Making Us See Double in This Princess-Like Photoshoot

Tamera Mowry’s rare post with her two kiddos has everyone seeing double with her and her daughter Ariah!

On May 15, the You Should Sit Down author shared a series of photos with her two kids on her Instagram. She shared the super-sweet photos with the caption reading, “These two made me a momma. 💕And I’m forever grateful for this gift. The days are long and the years are short. Wouldn’t have it any other way. As much I inspire to teach you two; you teach me oh so much. Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms out there! Enjoy your day. 🌸 #happymothersday.”

In the photos, we see the proud mama of two holding onto her two adorable kiddos John and Ariah. Both Mowry and Ariah are rocking blue summer dresses that give all the princess vibes, while John rocks a sporty Adidas look, all of them smiling from ear to ear.

While we love these snapshots of the three of them, we can’t help but see double when we look at Mowry and her daughter! Truly, they look so much alike already, from their fashion to their smile. It fills our hearts with joy!

Mowry and her husband of 12 years Adam Housley have two children together named Aden John Tanner, 10, and Ariah Talea, 7.

In a recent interview with Essence, the Twitches star revealed that she believes a “perfect mom” doesn’t exist. “Girl, a perfect mom does not exist. Anyone who says they are, they’re not one yet. And I take full responsibility in thinking that I had all the answers because I had read all the books and that I was gonna be this perfect mom,” she said.”

Related story Alyssa Milano Showed Fans the Adorable Way Her Lookalike Daughter Elizabeth ‘Trapped’ Her

“Our children, you know, we can guide them. It is not our job to control them. We’re supposed to teach, guide, you know, help mold good human beings, but no, we can’t control,” she added. “And that is one of the biggest [most] humbling lessons I’ve ever learned in my entire life. And I’m a better mother for it. Now I can strive to be the most loving, great mom, and that is my job. That’s it. Not a perfect one.”

Before you go, check out some of the most heartfelt messages from celebrities to their kids.

