Shoppers Say This $12 Cleanser Is the Reason Their Teen’s Skin Is ‘Completely Clear’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Being a teenager is hard enough, but when you add acne on top of all the growing pains of adolescence, it can feel unbearable. Luckily, there are so many products available for today’s teens that will help them look and feel their very best. Among them is one acne cleanser shoppers cannot get enough of — and it’s available for just $12 on Amazon.

Burt’s Bees Natural Acne Solutions Purifying Gel Cleanser is sure to become an essential part of your teen’s skincare routine. This naturally cleansing face wash gets rid of acne-causing bacteria, excess oil, and any traces of makeup when applied to the face. The formula is designed to prevent and control breakouts, featuring 99 percent all natural ingredients. Burt’s Bees Natural Acne Solutions Purifying Gel Cleanser penetrates the pores to calm skin irritation, resulting in smoother, clearer, more healthy-looking skin. Your teen will get such a confidence boost thanks to this cleanser!

Image: Burt’s Bees via Amazon

Burt's Bees Natural Acne Solutions Purifying Gel Cleanser $11.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s pretty amazing Burt’s Bees Natural Acne Solutions Purifying Gel Cleanser can do all that for just $12. But what do real shoppers have to say about the product? Well, just read on to find out! “My teenage boy used this product and it did a pretty good job and now his face is completely clear, it’s like he never [had] acne,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“This acne cleanser is pure and doesn’t have a strong smell. My tween uses this daily and has very few new skin blemishes since she started using it,” a second shopper said. “I started using this face wash in high school, and still use it 6 years later,” a third shopper wrote. Burt’s Bees Natural Acne Solutions Purifying Gel Cleanser is the answer to your teen’s acne issues. Add this face wash to your cart ASAP!

