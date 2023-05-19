This Viral Barbie With a Mini Target Checkout Aisle is Back In Stock & Selling Fast — Because, Well, Target

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You read that right! Skipper is back and people are PUMPED! Target launched an exclusive Barbie doll —Barbie Skipper’s First Job Target Doll — way back when, and boy does it sell out fast. This Skipper has probably flown off the shelf at your nearest store (same boat!), but she’s still available online.

Skipper is known for snagging incredible first jobs. She started out as a babysitter, and now she is working as a cashier at Target. And honestly, the details of this set are *chef’s kiss.*

There are a variety of mini products that shoppers can choose from and Skipper can ring them up at the Target-branded checkout that has a working conveyor belt (YUP!) and shopping bags. And like any legitimate Target employee, Skipper wears a red T-shirt with an official name tag.

“My inner child is screaming😱😱😱😱,” one person said in the comments of a Skipper TikTok.

Mm-hm. This doll has gone viral. People on TikTok were proudly sharing their successes, while some commenters are still scrambling to snag a Skipper of their own. Here’s to hoping we can all check out in time! May the odds be ever in your favor, Target stans.

Psst: Did we mention the details? The checkout aisle has gift cards that say "Girl Power," the included lamp has a B on it (for Barbie, of course!), and the shopping basket is an exact replica of the real deal. Ditto to that TikToker. Our inner child is screaming too!

