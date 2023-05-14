Mindy Kaling’s Rare Glimpse Into Her Chill Mother’s Day With Two Kids Is Making Mamas Everywhere Feel Seen

While many mamas and families out there are going all out for Mother’s Day, it’s nice to see an A-lister show a more relatable side to Mother’s Day. In fact, so many mamas felt seen after catching a glimpse of Mindy Kaling’s low-key Mother’s Day!

On May 14, the Office star shared a series of relatable photos to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Happy Mother’s Day to those moms who try not to have their kids watch tv during the day, but then one has a sore throat, so you put on Finding Dory for her and then the little one doesn’t want to be left out so you’re all just watching Finding Dory at 10am. And you didn’t shower yet, and may not?”

In the first photo, we see her two kiddos cuddling their mama as they watch Finding Dory (peep little Kit slumped on the bed like the adorable sleepy kiddo she is!) Then in the next photo, we get a bare-faced selfie of Kaling giving the peace sign, showing everyone she’s having a calm, more laidback Mother’s Day this year!

Now, fans are obsessed with these photos, saying how relatable it is and how mother’s totally understand what she’s saying. One fan wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day Mindy! 😂I feel ya – baby girl is sick today so it’s cuddles and rest for this Sunday 🥂” and another wrote, “I so admire you. Happy Mother’s Day.”

The Why Not Me? author has two children named children Katherine “Kit” Swati, 5, and Spencer Avu, 2.

In a 2017 interview with Willie Geist, per People, the Mindy Project creator talked about parenthood ahead of the birth of her first child saying, “It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent.” She added, jokingly, “So one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child.”

