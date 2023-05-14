Brittany Mahomes’ Touching Mother’s Day Post Shows Her Daughter Sterling Already Looks So Much Like Her Mama

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes never fail to show everyone how loved their family of four is, and this new series of photos truly show how much Brittany loves being a mama to her two kiddos! (And get ready to see her and their daughter Sterling Mahomes twinning in such a cute way!)

On May 14, Brittany shared a series of photos of her darling family of four to celebrate Mother’s Day. She shared the photos with the beautiful caption reading, “Mom. Part of my purpose and my main priority. These two have impacted my life and I cherish every last second with them. They make all my days the best days. Never could I have imagined having two of the most perfect little additions to our family. I love them beyond anything I could ever say and I’m so so so thankful to be their mama. I knew becoming a mom was gonna be amazing but man have they have made it better then I could have ever thought🥹💕.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first photo, we see Brittany in a gorgeous black dress while holding onto Sterling and Bronze, who are rocking their white attire perfectly. While Brittany is smiling, her kiddos are super focused on something behind the camera. Then, we see Sterling smiling from ear to ear in the next pic in the same photo shoot. After that, we get a pic of mama Brittany and Bronze, along with a pic of Brittany and Sterling twinning with their wide, gorgeous smiles!

We then get a super-heartwarming pic of the Mahomes kids, followed by another photo shoot of Brittany and her two kids looking so chic in a cottagecore photoshoot. We then end the incredibly tear-jerking photo series with a pic of Brittany cuddling up to a newborn Bronze! Our hearts!

This may be one of the most heartwarming Mother’s Day posts we’ve seen today, and we’re sure the Mahomes home is bursting with love today!

Related story The Mahomes Family Has Chosen the Color of the Season & Now We're Running to the Store

The high-school sweethearts share two children together: Sterling Skye, 2, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, who they welcomed on Nov 2022.

Now, in a previous interview with The Drive on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City), Patrick talked about how Sterling has been doing with being a big sister. (Spoiler alert: she loves it!) He said, “She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that. She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle.”