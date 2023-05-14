WWE Star Becky Lynch’s Daughter Roux Looks Like a Rosy Princess in This Super-Rare Mother’s Day Photo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

WWE star Becky Lynch (also known by her real name Rebecca Quin) just gave fans a little treat: a heartwarming snapshot of her and her daughter for Mother’s Day!

On May 14, the Rumble star shared a super-rare snapshot of her and her daughter Roux with the caption reading, “Best thing I’ve ever done was become this tiny legends mammy. Happy Mother’s Day all you human raising beasts.”

In the photo, we see little Roux looking so adorable in her mama’s arms. The throwback photo took place when Roux was only around six months old, during her mama’s wedding day! From Roux’s expressive face to Lynch’s stunning wedding dress, this photo is the definition of magical.

Lynch started dating Colby Lopez (also known by his WWE name Seth Rollins) in early 2019, and they got engaged less than a year later in Aug 2019. They welcomed their daughter Roux, 2, on Dec 2020 and married six months later.

In a rare interview with FOX, the WWE superstar talked about her daughter, saying, “Look, she’s the light of my life and the best thing that’s ever happened to me… . I was lucky that I missed that, but the baby is amazing though. I know everybody thinks their kids are the best but I think I did make the G.O.A.T baby, she’s a full night sleep away from the perfect human.”

She also talked about how hard it was to be away from the ring while pregnant with Roux, letting herself be vulnerable with her fans in a way we don’t see often from stars. “Being pregnant, I was not one of those women that’s just like oh, this is so nice, I get to sit back. I love working and so being away from the ring for that length of time was painful for me, it was really painful,” she said.

Related story Vera Wang’s Daughters Look Like Little Angels in This Super-Rare Throwback Snapshot

Before you go, check out some of the most heartfelt messages from celebrities to their kids.

