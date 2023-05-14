Vera Wang’s Daughters Look Like Little Angels in This Super-Rare Throwback Snapshot

Even though everyone knows who Vera Wang is, many fans are shocked when they discover she’s the proud mama to two superstar daughters. She keeps their lives on the more private side, and it’s always a treat when she gives fans a small glimpse, and for Mother’s Day, she shared the most darling throwback.

On May 14, the legendary designer shared a super-rare throwback photo featuring her two daughters 25 years ago. She shared the photo to her Instagram page with the caption reading, “To my beautiful girls, Cecilia and Josephine… it has been such an incredible adventure watching you two grow up into such wonderful young women. I am so proud of you both! … and thank you for allowing me to post one of my favorite pictures from my bridal collection 25 years ago… and to all the mothers out there, may you spend a day of joy and happiness with your loved ones❤️ XXV.”

In this throwback photo, we see Wang’s two daughters looking like little angels as they modeled one of Wang’s bridal collections back in the 1990s. They’re in white dresses, holding white flowers as they model for their doting mama.

Wang and her ex-husband Arthur P. Becker adopted two daughters named Cecilia, 32, and Josephine Heloise, 29.

In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Wang said she took on more of a “hippie” approach when it came to raising her two daughters, which was very unlike her own mother. “My mother was extremely controlled, sort of flawless. And I always tend to be a bit more hippie,” she said. “I don’t live through my kids. But I do know what will happen in life, and I just want them well prepared.”