Bindi Irwin’s Mother’s Day Post Shows How Much Daughter Grace Warrior Has Changed in This Way

Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi Irwin’s Mother’s Day post is reminding moms everywhere how quickly time goes with your children — and how much they can change in just two years!

On May 13, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star shared a series of photos on Instagram for Mother’s Day. She shared the photos with the caption, “Then & Now ✨ Exactly two years between these photos. My beautiful Grace Warrior, thank you for making me a mama. Being yours is the best part of my entire existence. I love you with my entire heart, forever.”

In the first photo, we get a super-sweet throwback of Bindi and Grace Warrior when she was only two months old, on their first Mother’s Day together. Fast forward to the more recent photo now, and we see so much has changed! While the mother-daughter duo still adore their cuddle time, we see how much Grace Warrior has grown up (and how much hair she’s grown as well!)

These beautiful photos show that time really does fly!

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter Grace Warrior, 2, on March 25, 2021, which was exactly one year after their intimate wedding ceremony at the Australia Zoo.

Since then, Grace has been the pinnacle of a “Wildlife Warrior,” constantly exploring the zoo and befriending the animals who inhabit it. In a previous interview, Bindi talked about Grace’s personality, saying, “Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to.”

