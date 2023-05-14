Tia Mowry’s Emotional Baby Bump Compilation Photos Are a Love Letter to ‘Superwoman’ Moms

Get ready to feel all of the emotions once you see Tia Mowry’s love letter to super moms all over the world!

On May 13, Mowry shared a series of glowing baby bump photos from her past two pregnancies on her Instagram ahead of Mother’s Day. She shared the radiant photos with a poetic love letter to mamas everywhere, reading, “Motherhood is a journey of deep and profound change. We give our bodies, minds, and hearts to our little ones, and our inner strength is put to the test time and time again. No one can prepare you for the challenges motherhood brings, as well as how sweet the reward is.”

She added, “I wouldn’t give up the experience of being a mother to my two beautiful children for the WORLD, and I commend all the Moms out there for being the SUPERWOMAN in your children’s lives 🦸🏾‍♀️❤️.”

In the first photo, we see the Quick Fix author looking so peaceful with that proud mama glow as she cradles her baby bump in this black and white photo. We then get snapshots of her on the hospital bed, beautiful bare-faced selfies, and even some of her looking so joyous while breastfeeding!

Along with that, we also get a sassy throwback of her showing off her baby bump while looking like a literal glowing goddess in a blue bikini. We then end the post with her pumping breast milk, bringing her daughter Cairo to work one day, and one of little Cree in her arms!

Mowry always has a way with words, and often brings a tear to many mama’s eyes when she reflects on everything that is to do with motherhood. And these pre-Mother’s Day photos may be one of our favorite maternal tributes to date.

Mowry and her ex Cory Hardrict have welcomed two children together named Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5.

In a previous interview with Ebony, the Instant Mom star said she wants to teach her children “about unconditional love.”

“I want to teach [them] that love shouldn’t be earned. Love should be something that we, as humans, just provide,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how rich you are, how poor you are, your color, your sexual orientation.”

