Billy Ray & Tish Cyrus’ ‘Mutual Toxic Obsession’ Is Allegedly Causing a Bigger Stir in the Family Than Fans Thought

When Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus announced their final separation after 30 years together, many fans were worried about what would happen to the close-knit family — and according to these new reports, it seems their worries were justified.

According to Radar Online, it seems Billy Ray and Tish’s hard feelings about the divorce (and their quick engagements) has only made things worse for the family. “Billy Ray and Tish have this mutual toxic obsession and just won’t let it drop,” a source claimed. “Miley doesn’t talk to him, and things are very frosty between her and some of her siblings. It’s fractured the family, but instead of trying to make peace and heal things, Billy and Tish continue to diss each other, which causes havoc in the family.”

The source added, “They used to have a great family life, and now they’re almost never together. It’s a mess.”

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus were together from 1993 to 2022, and they split up quite a few times before Tish called it quits for good. Billy Ray filed for divorce in 2010, but reconciled a year later in 2011. But then Tish filed for divorce in June 2013, reconciling a month later. However, in April 2022, Tish filed for divorce once again, revealing that the two have been separated for the past two years.

Before Billy Ray and Tish got together, Tish welcomed two children named Brandi Glenn, 35, and Trace Dempsey, 34, who Billy Ray later adopted. They welcomed three more children named Miley Ray (born Destiny Hope), 30, Braison Chance, 29, and Noah Lindsey, 23. They also share a son named Christopher Cody, 31, from Billy Ray’s previous relationship.

They used to be a big, happy blended family, but after the divorce, things seemed to be frosty. Along with that, four months after their divorce was made public, Billy Ray officially announced his engagement to Australian singer Firerose, who is nearly 40 years his junior and whom he met on the set of Hannah Montana.

Then, two weeks ago, Tish announced her engagement to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell after 10 months together.

To say things are messy would be an understatement. Not only has Miley’s relationship been strained with her father since he announced his engagement, but it seems more drama has been happening than anyone realized.

