Fans Are Losing It Over Drew Scott’s Son Parker Channeling His Parents’ Biggest Passion in This Rare Photo

This is not a drill: Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s one-year-old son Parker already has a knack for business, like his parents!

On May 12, the It Takes Two co-author shared a seriously heart-melting snapshot of his son Parker crashing his meeting. He posted the photo with the caption reading, “Look who crashed dad’s business meeting…and closed the deal 🤣.”

In the photo, we see Parker sitting down at the table, holding onto the yellow notepad as he officiates Scott’s meeting — and nailing it! It seems he’s already a little businessman like his papa!

Scott and Phan met at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, hitting it off soon after. They got engaged sometime later, and wed in 2018. After 12 years together, they welcomed their son Parker James, 1, in May 2022, specifically on their fourth wedding anniversary, and have been the happiest family of three since.

Now, if you took a peek at the comment section, then you probably saw everyone freaking out over Parker’s hair. It’s not only getting so big, but it’s getting even curlier! Fans commented things like “Looks all his curls😍too cute❤️” and “Best hair on Parker,” and Scott agrees!

In a previous interview with People, Scott actually talked about how Parker’s hair is “getting big.” He said, “His hair is crazy. He officially has a mullet. It’s a curly mullet. Oh my gosh, I love it. He’s got this curly hair that we don’t wanna cut because Linda and I have long, straight hair and the doctor said it’ll get thicker if you start cutting it. So we wanna let it go as long as possible with the curls.”

