Gabrielle Union’s Video of Daughter Kaavia Doing This ‘When Mom & Dad Are Away’ Is Making All of Her Fans Giggle 

Gabrielle Union’s newest video of her daughter Kaavia dancing around has everyone itching to hit the dance floor themselves!

On May 8, the You Got Anything Stronger? author shared a video of her daughter’s crazy dancing on her daughter’s Instagram page @kaaviajames. She posted the video with the caption reading, “When mom and dad are away 😂.”

In the video, we see Kaavia living her best life as she dances around the room, throwing her arms and legs in the air like she just don’t care. (Sorry, we had to!) But the IRL Shady Baby is having such a fun time dancing crazily around the living room, and it’s making her beloved fans giggle with joy at the sight of the emotive and wild four-year-old.

One fan wrote, “Who let this girl in the candy pantry 😂,” and another added, “😂😂She having a good time!!! 💕💕💕.”

At only four years old, Kaavia has shown her acting chops, emotive singing, and of course, her dancing. She’s already a triple threat, and these videos keep proving that fact!

Union and Dwyane Wade welcomed their daughter Kaavia, 4, via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 21, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9.

In a previous interview with EOnline, Union talked about what Kaavia taught her so much, saying, “You’re not in control. Like, I wanna make sure she has good manners, she’s kind, she’s compassionate, she’s a student of the world, and that she’s got a world perspective, but if she’s gonna be shady, she gonna be shady.”

The Bring It On star added, “If she wants to dress [in] full accessories to tennis, it’s gonna happen… This is who she is.”

