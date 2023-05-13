WWE Alum Brie Garcia’s Daughter Birdie Looks Like a Real-Life Fairy Princess for Her Heartwarming Birthday Party

Brie Garcia just made the most magical birthday party for her daughter Birdie, and we can’t get over how she nailed every single detail. Garcia, formerly known by her WWE name Brie Bella, just made the Pinterest-level, fairy-themed party of our dreams, and her daughter Birdie looked like the happiest fairy of them all!

On May 10, the Incomparable co-author shared a seriously heartwarming video from her daughter’s birthday party on her Instagram. She shared the video with the caption reading, “Birdie really wanted to become a real-life fairy for her birthday!! I told her that’d be tough, but we can definitely have a magical party!! 🦄✨ I have to say we put together the most beautiful enchanted fairy party🧚🏼She told me her ideas, and I did my best to make them come true! 💫”

She added, “I used some help from my favorite local friends @crispkitchenandjuice @bellevuefloralco @bonitabonitawine @thedreamtop @mondaybakery, And even though it rained, the rain added more magic to the party 🌧️.”

Now, when we say Garcia went all out for this party: we’re not exaggerating. This party was every fantasy-loving little girl’s dream, down to the last detail! In the video, we see all of the details from the decorative wooden signs, the dressers of fairy wings for guests to get, and the sparkling desserts we need the recipe for ASAP.

We then see the adorable signs, more treats, and the balloon artist that all the kids are mystified by. Then we see little Birdie, who truly looks like a fairy princess with her golden ballgown and flower crown! This party is definitely a core memory for the youngster.

Garcia and her husband Bryan Danielson (also known under his WWE name Daniel Bryan) share two children together named Birdie, 6, and Buddy, 2.

In a previous joint interview with SheKnows alongside her twin sister Nikki Garcia, Brie talked about how welcoming a child during the pandemic made her re-evaluate her self-care practices. For instance, she told us about how she worked on getting comfortable saying “no” to people. “‘No’ is always hard for me to use. But once I started to get used to that — and realized people aren’t as offended as I thought and that they totally understand— it made it become easier,” she said.

