Momsessed: Eva Longoria’s Parenting Essentials Include Bilingual Kids’ Books & Miley Cyrus Music

Eva Longoria is a busy mom. She’s juggling multiple movies and TV shows, hosts a podcast, gives back to the community, and takes care of her 4-year-old son Santiago, who she shares with husband José Bastón.

The Desperate Housewives alum recently told SheKnows that her “household is crazy and chaotic for breakfast. She explained, “It’s like, Santi’s already been up for hours, and we have usually a full house of children and noise and games.” That sounds exactly like our house!

Another way Longoria is just like us? She’s still trying to figure out this whole parenting thing. “I’m not getting it right, so I’m definitely not the person to give tips,” she tells us. “I’m a big proponent of like, you’ll figure it out with your own kid.”

With that being said, she did share some products, entertainment, and non-screen obsessions that make her life a little easier — and, hey, we’ll take all the help we can get in that department!

Longoria shared her parenting essentials with us, including a very popular TV show and a drugstore makeup product. Check them out below!

The podcast I’m listening to right now

“Mine. Hungry for History. It’s so funny because we had to approve two episodes last night, but it is such a good podcast. I’m not saying that because it’s me. It’s me and Maite Gomez-Rejón, who is a food historian/art historian. So we talk about the history of food, specifically Latin foods. It’s really an interesting podcast.”

The books on my nightstand

“I’m in script hell right now, so for me, its like reading four books a night because I have all of these scripts. And I’m not a leisurely reader because I have to read so much. So if I do read, it’s usually non-fiction. My favorite books are The Four Agreements [by Don Miguel Ruiz] and The Seat of the Soul by Gary Zookov. I’m reading a lot of Joe Dispenza right now. I mean, not reading, but I have them around, so I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m going to dive into that this summer.’”

The books my son is obsessed with

“We love the Patty Rodriguez books, Lil’ Libros. They’re bilingual, and they’re an amazing book series. Also Canticos has great books because they’re bilingual as well.”

My favorite beauty product

“Right now, it’s my Magic Root Spray by L’Oreal Paris. I have a lot of gray, and it comes in very fast, so I can’t always go to the salon. It literally comes in every seven days. I could be at the salon every Sunday if I wanted. So in the in-between, that magic root spray is insane. It’s literally magic. It doesn’t transfer, super coverage, has all the colors. It’s magic.”

I never leave the house without …

“My phone. I have a lot of games for Santi on my phone. Coloring and math and reading. It’s a bunch of games that are super educational. I don’t like the YouTube for Santi. So, if he’s on my phone, it’s to play a game or color or read. I feel like everything’s on the phone with the kids. Monitoring his room when I’m watching him at night is on my phone. Taking a photo, listening to music, all the movies are on my phone. I can’t leave home without it.”

The music we listen to as a family

“A lot of Latin music. Right now its Rosalia, Karol G, Becky G, Shakira. It’s all the female power. Miley Cyrus, who I love. We throw her in there once in a while. For the most part it’s that Latin sound, Anitta. I love all those ladies.”

The TV shows I watch after my son goes to bed

“We’re watching Searching for Mexico right now on CNN. And Pep and I just watched The Last of Us with Pedro Pascal. So good.”

The non-screen-related obsession that keeps my son occupied for hours

“He’s really into Marble Run. Which, I had never seen a Marble Run. I didn’t grow up with Marble Runs, it’s a very English thing. So, he saw it on Peppa Pig and he was like, ‘I want one of those.’ And then it was like Christmas and someone gave him one and he’s been obsessed. And he’s so good at it. He’s doing the piece, ‘No I want it to go this way, I want the ball to go this way!’ And its very good for their organizing skills, and their head, which is good for speech. Marble Run and the Magnetic Tiles. They’re always in my purse, if we go to a restaurant they are in my purse.”

My son’s favorite grooming product

“The Wet Brush, which I use, is lifesaving. Because it doesn’t pull. He has thick hair like me, and when he had a man bun, his hair was much longer, and so we couldn’t live without that brush.”

