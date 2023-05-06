Prince George Looked Like a Future King in His Page Role at Grandfather King Charles III’s Coronation

Prince George played a crucial role during his grandfather King Charles III’s coronation today, and based on his maturity and poise, we can already see that the 9-year-old will be a great king one day. George was a Page of Honor during the ceremony, alongside Lord Oliver Cholmondeley (son of Charles’ Lord-in-Waiting), Nicholas Barclay (the grandson of Charles’ second cousin Sarah Troughton), and Ralph Tollemache (son of the King’s godson Edward Tollemache). The boys lifted King Charles III’s red robes as they made their way through Westminster Abbey and attended to him during the ceremony. George actually made history as the youngest future king to play an official role during the coronation.

Getty Images

Many regal shots were taken of George (and his siblings!) lined up with the other pages before the ceremony. During the coronation, the boys stood staggered behind the king. George was incredibly composed, standing tall and still during the nearly two-hour ceremony.

There were also some silly candids with George licking his lips. It sort of looks like he’s sticking out his tongue, and he very well might have been. And we don’t blame him! Let’s not forget, he’s only 9, and 9-year-olds are allowed to do 9-year-old things.

ANDY STENNING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“So proud of Prince George – who served as one of the King’s pages of honour during the #Coronation procession today, a credit to his parents,” one viewer tweeted.

George’s involvement in the coronation was reportedly a source of contention among the family. His parents Prince William and Kate Middleton worried that the honor would be too much pressure. Their feelings seemingly changed after Charles gave George the Page of Honor role.

“His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page,” a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales told PEOPLE. “It’s something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I’m sure George is, too.” Related story This Subtle Change to Queen Camilla’s Website Speaks Volumes of Her Role in the Family

Based on his performance today, the young prince certainly must have made his family proud. We know we were seriously impressed.

Before you go, check out every time Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte coordinated their colorful outfits.

