Gabrielle Union’s Emotive Video of Her Daughter Kaavia Shows She’s a Little Actress in the Making

Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia just proved she definitely has a future in acting if she wants it! On April 29, Union posted a video of her daughter Kaavia to Kaavia’s Instagram page @kaaviajames with the caption reading, “When you forgot to defrost the ground beef, and Moms just pulled up to the crib. #Saturday #ShadyBaby.”

In the video, we see the You Got Anything Stronger? author’s little girl showing her range of emotions: from shock, to confusion, then a dramatic look off into the distance before she reached behind the camera shouting, “Mama’s coming!” Now, we already knew that Kaavia is a little performer, from her backseat singing videos and elaborate dance moves. But this video shows she has the potential to be a triple threat and act like her mama!

And we’re not the only ones who think so because fans also commented on her emotive reactions saying comments like “Actress in the making 😍😍😍😍.”

Union and Dwyane Wade welcomed their daughter Kaavia, 4, via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 21, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9.

In a previous interview with EOnline, Union talked about what Kaavia taught her so much. “You’re not in control. Like, I wanna make sure she has good manners, she’s kind, she’s compassionate, she’s a student of the world, and that she’s got a world perspective, but if she’s gonna be shady, she gonna be shady,” she said. “If she wants to dress [in] full accessories to tennis, it’s gonna happen… This is who she is.”

Before you go, check out Kaavia James’ very best ‘Shady Baby’ moments.

