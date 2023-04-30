Mariah Carey’s Birthday Photos for Twins Moroccan & Monroe Show This ‘Supernatural’ Aspect of Their Bond

Mariah Carey’s birthday shoutout to her twins is sure to warm your heart! On April 30, the Christmas Princess author shared a series of photos of her twin children Moroccan and Monroe for their 12th birthday! She shared the photos on Twitter with the caption reading, “Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! “Our love is Supernatural!!!” Ooh darlings ‘cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!! ❤️❤️🎉🎂🎈🎁❤️❤️”

In the first photo, we see Carey and her twins chilling in a car, smiling from ear to ear and looking so happy being together! In the next two photos, we get some headshots of Moroccan and Monroe, with Moroccan’s being a moody snapshot that shows off his gorgeous mane and Monroe’s looking off happily in the distance. Then we end the post with a seriously adorable snapshot of twins Roc and Roe holding onto a small pup!

Carey shares twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe, 12, with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

In a previous interview with Amazon’s Style Code Live per Us Weekly, Carey talked about co-parenting with Cannon, and how she always puts her kids first. “It’s all about love,” she said. “You put the kids first, but then when you understand that you have unconditional love for these human beings and you want the best existence for them, then you put whatever differences you may have had aside.”

Happy birthday Moroccan and Monroe!

