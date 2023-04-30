WWE Alum Brie Garcia’s Rare Snapshot of Her Matching With Son Buddy Is Too Cute to Miss

We don’t care how many times we’ve seen it, we always love a matching moment with celebrity parents and their kiddos. And WWE alum Brie Garcia’s latest pic with her son Buddy may be one of the cutest twinning moments we’ve seen in a while!

On April 27, the Incomparable co-author shared a series of adorable snapshots of her twinning with her son Buddy on her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption, “Mommy and me shoes with my Bud 🏁⚡️.”

In the first photo, we see a radiant Garcia looking so content while cuddling up to her son Buddy, and as you can see, they are, in fact, twinning in their checkered Vans! (We also get another adorable snapshot of their feet in the iconic shoes, showing that at only two years old, Buddy can already rock edgier looks!)

Garcia and her husband Bryan Danielson (also known under his WWE name Daniel Bryan) share two children together named Birdy, 5, and Buddy, 2.

In a previous joint interview with SheKnows alongside her twin sister Nikki Garcia, Brie talked about how welcoming a child during the pandemic made her re-evaluate her self-care practices. For instance, she told us about how she worked on getting comfortable saying “no” to people.

“‘No’ is always hard for me to use. But once I started to get used to that — and realized people aren’t as offended as I thought and that they totally understand— it made it become easier,” she said. “I’m still working on stuff and there’s still some stuff I want to release out of my life, just so I’m still not overwhelmed and so crazy busy. But it’s about getting used to using ‘no’ — and starting to put yourself first.”

