Tia Mowry & Her Daughter Cairo Look Like Angels in These Rare & Ethereal Mother-Daughter Photos

Tia Mowry just made all of her fans’ jaws drop with a seriously angelic photo, this time starring her and her daughter Cairo.

On April 26, the Quick Fix author shared a series of ethereal photos of her and her daughter Cairo on Instagram. She shared the photos with the incredibly heartfelt caption reading, “Capturing the essence of Black girl joy with my little one. Cairo, my sweet girl, I can hardly believe you’re almost 5 years old. Time flies!”

She added, “You are an extension of me, and I carry you with me wherever I go. Your humor, intelligence, and lively spirit are a constant source of joy in my life. Hearing you say, ‘Mommy, I love you’ fills my heart with happiness. Your smile lights up my world. I am so grateful for you, my beautiful black girl joy.❤️ 📷- @smithhousephoto.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first five photos, we see Mowry and Cairo looking so angelic in their flowing white looks for the photoshoot. We see them smiling, laughing together, and posing cheek to cheek. (And the look of love Mowry gives her is such a sweet moment we know they’re happy was caught on camera!) And in the last two photos, we get action shots of Cairo running around their minimalist dream house.

We love seeing mother-daughter photoshoots like this, and this one may be the most ethereal one we’ve ever seen!

Related story Jessica Simpson Dazzled in a Skims Bikini But Fans Were Critical of Her Kim Kardashian Support

Mowry and her ex Cory Hardrict have welcomed two children together named Cree, 12, and Cairo, 4. Now, the Instant Mom star has been quite open about her motherhood journey — especially on the lessons she wants her kids to learn.

In a previous interview with Ebony, Mowry said she wants to teach her children “about unconditional love. I want to teach [them] that love shouldn’t be earned. Love should be something that we, as humans, just provide. It doesn’t matter how rich you are, how poor you are, your color, your sexual orientation.”

Before you go, check out some of the most heartfelt messages from celebrities to their kids.

