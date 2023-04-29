Kate Middleton’s Super-Sweet Interaction with a Little Fan Reminded Everyone of Princess Diana 

We already knew Kate Middleton has been greatly inspired by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, from her fashion to her love of charity work. However, this passing interaction caught on camera shows that Kate has the same innate warmth Diana had.

In case you missed it, on April 28, Kate and Prince William visited Aberfan in South Wales during their two-day excursion to the country. During her walkabout, she met a little fan, who seemed to be obsessed with Kate’s fashion like we are. However, this one-year-old actually nabbed Kate’s go-to bag for himself!

In a now-viral video on Twitter, we see Kate talking to a woman named Lucy, who was holding her 1-year-old son Daniel. The video was captioned, “This was the moment one-year-old Daniel Williams took a fancy to the Princess of Wales’ handbag as she greeted crowds in Aberfan 👜.”

This was the moment one-year-old Daniel Williams took a fancy to the Princess of Wales' handbag as she greeted crowds in Aberfan 👜https://t.co/ZXAfIehKMR pic.twitter.com/Lbu5hAKL1M — ITV Wales News (@ITVWales) April 28, 2023

Now, as you can see, the baby nabbed Kate’s go-to Mulberry bag, and was so hypnotized by it. Lucy was a bit frazzled, trying to get the bag out of her toddler’s hands and back to Kate. However, Kate couldn’t stop laughing at the sweet moment, and told the mama “He can have it to play with, I’ll come back for it!”

This loving moment instantly made everyone think about her late mother-in-law Diana, and how she’d interact with children, and everyone on the internet is losing it over this adorable interaction.

Lucy told ITV, “I think she sympathized with how hard it is with children. She said, ‘He can have it to play with, I’ll come back for it!’ like it was any other person in the street I am just speechless. It’s typical him though. He’s a bit of a hurricane, I wouldn’t expect anything less!”

Normally, royal protocol calls for a different, more distant reaction, but this warm response shows how much Kate is like Diana!

