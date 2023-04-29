Ciara’s Heart-Melting Compilation Video of Her Daughter Sienna Shows She’s a Little Superstar in the Making

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

At only six years old, Ciara’s daughter Sienna is already a versatile superstar!

On April 28, the Why Not You author shared a seriously heartwarming video of her daughter to her Instagram. She shared the video with the caption, “Our Princess Sienna is 6 Today! She’s the most loving, confident, caring, sassy, and silly girl! She has a Winning spirit in everything that she does! Go Si Si Go! Mommy loves you so much! I’m so proud of who you’re becoming! My sweet #BirthdayGirl 💕.”

In the heart-melting video, we see little Sienna channeling her inner performer as she rocks a floral swimwear look and black sunnies. She’s seen laughing and goofing off with her mama before doing a silly dance and running off. We then get photos of Sienna as a newborn in Ciara’s arms in an ethereal photoshoot, Ciara and Sienna in the delivery room, pics of Sienna exploring nature, and more.

Along with that, we get photos of so many milestones like riding a bike, her Kindergarten graduation, meeting the President, playing with a science kit, getting a goal in soccer, getting a medal in gymnastics, hanging with her papa, and looking like a stylish dancing Queen! There are so many videos and photos, and you can just tell how loved this birthday princess is!

Back in 2015, Ciara started dating NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, later getting married in the summer of 2016 in England. Ciara welcomed her first child with her ex-fiance Future named Future, 8, and she and Wilson share two children named Sienna, 6, and Win Harrison, 2.

In a previous interview with PureWow, Ciara talked about how amazing motherhood is. “Motherhood has just shown me there’s really nothing we can’t do as women. I feel really empowered having my kids in my life. By far, my greatest accomplishment is having them,” she said.

Happy belated birthday Sienna!

