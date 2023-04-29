Angelina Jolie’s Son Maddox Jolie-Pitt Looks All Grown Up in This Super-Rare Outing to the White House

Despite being one of the biggest stars of our time, Angelina Jolie knows how to keep her kids’ personal lives as private as can be. However, with her newest red carpet appearance, her guest made everyone raise eyebrows (in the sweetest way ever!) For this White House outing, her eldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt came, and he looked all grown up! (Seriously, where has the time gone?!)

On April 26, the Maleficent star and her eldest son Maddox arrived at the White House State Dinner to honor South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and of course, they arrived in style. See the super-sweet (and super-rare) mother-son photos below:

Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

For the super-rare appearance, the Know Your Rights co-author arrived in a flowing, angelic white Chanel look, while her son looked so dashing in an edgy and pristine black suit. Not only did they look oh-so chic together, but they looked so happy together (you can see Jolie is positively glowing while out with her son!)

Now these two were only a couple of the 200 guests in attendance at the esteemed event, and this was Maddox’s first time at the White House! Speaking of Maddox: while he is the eldest son, not much is known about him. However, we do know that back in In August 2019, it was reported that Maddox started his freshman year at Yonsei University in South Korea to study Biochemistry, Russian, and Korean. Along with that, he’s fluent in French and Russian, and speaks at least intermediate in many other languages, including German.

Jolie shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt named Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.