Jeannie Mai’s Daughter Monaco Channels Her Mom’s Bold & Vibrant Style in These Adorable Photos

Jeannie Mai’s daughter Monaco has channeled her mother in so many ways already, but her colorful and bold fashion truly shows how much her mother has influenced her style already!

On April 28, the former The Real co-host shared a series of photos of baby Monaco’s latest shenanigans. She shared the photos to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Besides my kid being the balloon bandit, god I love these parties harder than adult ones 😩 @monacomaijenkins.”

In the first photo, we see Monaco channeling her mom’s bold style with a vibrant, multi-colored shirt, 1980s square sunglasses, and puffballs in her hair. (She’s only one, and she’s already such a little fashionista!) We then see her hanging out with her stylish buddies and her mama, looking so confused and adorable throughout. Then in the last half of the photos, we see her stealing a bunch of the balloons at the party.

Then prepare to cackle because, in the last video, we see her in the ball pit, looking like a little shark as she only has her eyes up staring at her mama. (We also get a close-up shot of her in shark mode, and it’s as adorable as you’d expect!)

In late 2021, Mai-Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy, whom she married back in early 2021 in an intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home. On Jan. 2022, the pair welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, 1, into the world. While this is their first child together, Jeezy also has two children named Jadarius Jenkins, 26, and Amra Nor Jenkins, 8.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE in Dec 2022, she talked about her experience with motherhood. “It is hard work, but I love every part of it.” She added, “And it doesn’t feel like work. … Having Monaco made me feel like I’ve been born again. It sounds so overly spiritual and almost religious. But no, I just mean that, like, I see through different eyes.”

Related story Jeannie Mai-Jenkins Can't Stop Kissing Her Mini-Me Monaco in This Heart-Melting Video

She added, “And the crazy thing is, my daughter gives me so much confidence. I like myself more as a mom. I like myself more getting up and taking care of somebody else and tending to her and watching her actually register things that we’ve worked so hard to teach her. I can’t believe, like, that’s such an accomplishment. I didn’t realize that.”

These celebrity moms opened up to SheKnows about the best ways motherhood has changed them.

