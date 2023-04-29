Drew Scott & Linda Phan’s Curious Son Parker Is the Star of Their Scenic Family Adventures

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s son Parker stole the show in their adorable family vacation! On April 28, the It Takes Two co-author shared a series of photos from his family of three’s latest excursion to his Instagram. He posted the photos with the caption reading, “Couldn’t ask for a better bday gift than time with Linda & Parks exploring the history of this beautiful country❤️.”

In the first photo, we see Parker and his parents looking so happy while posing in front of a scenic view of a white building and cherry blossoms, followed by a super-sweet family selfie! Then we see that Parker is picking up on his papa’s design and housing chops because we see little Parker in his dad’s arms, pointing towards a photo in a long hallway. If that’s not an adorable Easter egg, then we don’t know what is!

Now, the months of April and May are big for this family. Not only is Phan’s birthday on April 22, but Scott’s is on April 28 (and Parker’s is less than a week away on May 4!) With their birthdays so close together, one can imagine they must have some type of tradition in place, and you’d be right.

In a rare interview with People, Scott said, “So in keeping with my birthday and how we like to do something to give back, we do the same for Parker as we did the same for Linda’s.”

He added, “With Linda, we went to the beach, we were doing cleanup on the beach. And so for Parker, we’re thinking since he’s a Parker, we’re going to do something with one of the local parks and try and support or plant some trees.”

Scott and Phan met at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, hitting it off soon after. They got engaged sometime later, and wed in 2018. After 12 years together, they welcomed their son Parker James in May 2022, specifically on their fourth wedding anniversary, and have been the happiest family of three since.

In a previous and super-rare interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Property Brothers star said that fatherhood “unlocks a side you didn’t know you had.” He added, “I have this deep love for Linda, but then, all of a sudden, that’s the shallow pool. I’m not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there’s a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker. It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”

