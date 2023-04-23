Stephen & Ayesha Curry’s Son Canon’s Hilarious Reaction to His Lunch Shows He’s Already a Little Food Critic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry’s youngest son Canon may be taking after his mother in more ways than one. On April 22, Ayesha shared a series of snapshots on her Instagram, showing fans what’s been going on in her life through a hic photo dump. She posted the photos with the simple caption reading, “Lately 🥰.”

While we get a bunch of adorable photos of Ayesha picking lemons, her son lying on her stomach during the movie, eggs, a gorgeous selfie, and pics of food and friends, we really love the fifth photo in the post! In the fifth photo, we see Canon looking rather displeased with his sandwich, so much so that fans were wondering if he was roaring or crying because of the sandwich. But you know what we think it is? We think he’s letting out his inner food critic, and has a love for food like his cooking mama!

The Full Plate author and Stephen originally met when they were only teenagers at a youth group meeting, but they didn’t start dating until years later and married in July 2011. They share three children named Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 5.

In a previous interview with SheKnows, Ayesha revealed that she wanted to do an “approachable and long-lasting way” of discussing food with her family. Along with banning the word “diet” she revealed she “cannot say I’m on a diet or I cannot say, ‘I’m watching what I eat.’ I try to make sure that I don’t use those terms around them. Instead, I’m like, ‘Today, I’m going to have like a healthier meal.’ It’s rephrasing things that way in front of them because they really are watching.”

