Rachel Weisz Revealed the Unexpected Films She & Daniel Craig’s Daughter Adores & It Has the Sweetest Tie to Her Dad

Despite being such big A-listers, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig keep their family lives incredibly private. However, Weisz just gave fans a super-rare glimpse into the thing she and Craig’s daughter is obsessed with (and it’s the same thing Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior adores right now!)

During a rare interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, on April 20, the Mummy star revealed the pop culture staple her daughter is obsessed with right now, and it actually has a sweet tie to her papa! She revealed that “Daniel and our daughter have been watching Star Wars. It was like a father-daughter, kind of, bonding experience, and they started on the original ones.”

She added: “My daughter got obsessed. Like, she kept saying, ‘Google this. Google this. What does Darth Vader look like under his mask?’”

The Oscar-winning actress also said that it got so intense that she and Craig had to come up with a way for her to pause on binge-watching it all. “He decided to tell her that Star Wars is broken,” she said. “So, we were in London when this happened, so she said, ‘Dad said Star Wars is broken’ so they can’t watch it anymore. And then, we just got to New York, and she was like, ‘Is Star Wars broken in New York, too?’ And so, I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, it’s broken.’”

(As for the sweet tie to her papa, Craig actually had a cameo in the 2015 Star Wars film The Force Awakens!)

Weisz and Craig share one daughter together named Grace, 4, but Weisz has a son named Henry, 16, who she shares with her ex Darren Aronofsky, and Craig has another daughter named Ella, 31, whom he shares with his ex Fiona Loudon.