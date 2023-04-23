Gabrielle Union & Her Daughter Kaavia Look Like Twins in This Sassy & Stylish Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia James look as colorful and as fabulous as can be in this rare video!

While promoting her haircare brand Flawless, Union shared a behind-the-scenes video of her, her buddies, and her daughter Kaavia looking as stylish as can be. She posted the video with the caption reading, “Guaranteed a flawless finish when you have amazing products ✨Featuring | @flawlessbygu ✨.”

She added which products from her brand she adores right now like the “💎 5 Butter Leave-in Conditioner, 💎 5 Butter Masque Foil Packette, 💎 Elongating Curl Custard, 💎 Styling Glaze, 💎Nourishing Scalp Spray. Available now on flawlesscurls.com and @amazon!”

You can see the video HERE!

While everyone looked absolutely radiant and gorgeous in the video, we can’t get over how sweet and chic Union and Kaavia looked together! In one clip, we see the Bring It On star in a silky lavender and lime ensemble, holding onto her sleepy daughter, who’s rocking a red corduroy jacket. Along with that, we see them sashaying throughout the salon, looking like the definition of confident superstars.

Not only are they twinning in vibrant looks and their iconic, pearly-white smiles, but can we talk about their hair? It’s so stunning and the perfect touch to seal the deal that these two know how to coordinate with one another’s looks fabulously.

Now, the You Got Anything Stronger? author and Dwyane Wade welcomed their daughter Kaavia, 4, via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 21, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9.

In a previous interview with InStyle, Union shared why she and Wade call Kaavia “Shady Baby,” saying, “We call her ‘shady baby’ for a reason. She is quite opinionated — you’re never wondering what she’s thinking.”

Before you go, check out Kaavia James’ very best ‘Shady Baby’ moments.

